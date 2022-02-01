The Oswego and Fulton indoor track teams competed in the SCAC Empire League Indoor Championships on Thursday, with numerous area athletes earning league honors.
The Oswego girls placed third, with Victoria Payne placing first in the long jump (16’ 0.5”). Payne also placed second in the 300-meter (45.04) and third in the 55-meter dash (7.87). She was given First Team All-League and First Team All-Division honors for the long jump, and Second Team All-Division in the 300-meter.
Riley King finished second in the weight throw (34’ 10”), earning Second Team All-Division honors. King also placed fourth in the shot put (28’ 2”) and fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (10.7).
Cordelia Brown placed fourth in the high jump (4’ 8”) and sixth in the long jump (13’ 8.25”). Madeleine Shaver finished fourth in the 3,000-meters (12:01.73) and fifth in the 1,000-meters (3:39.92). Anne Niger placed fourth in the 600-meter (1:55.04).
Monae Fenty placed fifth in the triple jump (30’ 2.5”) and sixth in the high jump (4’ 3”). The relay team of Niger, Audrey Donovan, Nashalis Reyes, and Keziah Angeleri finished third in the 4 x 400-meter relay (4:51.22). The team of Niger, Shaver, Reyes, and Laura Bennett placed third in the 4 x 800-meter relay.
The Oswego boys team finished seventh, with Ethan LoCastro earning Second Team All-Division in the high jump (5’ 8”), fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.28) and sixth in the long jump (18’ 2.75”).
Kelwin Reyes finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (10.26), while Dairo Reyes placed sixth in the 600-meter (1:35.5). The team of Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, Zach DeMott, and Daniel Dunn finished fourth in the 4 x 800-meter relay (9:48.54).
The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Kieran Carter, Kelwin Reyes, Olyver Hoefer, and Luis Rivera placed fifth (4:09.19), while the 4 x 200-meter team of Olyver Hoefer, Zach Hoefer, Richard Green, and Luis Rivera placed sixth (1:50.09).
The Fulton girls team placed sixth, with Abigail Mainville finishing third in both the 1,000-meter (3:20.83) and the 600-meter (1:52.08).
Mya Carroll finished third in the 300-meter (47.28). The team of Anna Bednarz, Luna Catano-Matip, Rileigh Drake, and De’Nayah Orr finished fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay (4:53.52).
In the 4 x 800-meter, the team of Mary Jerred, Drake, Kaeli McCarthy, and Mainville finished fourth (11:54.68).
The team of Solange Catano-Matip, Luna Catano-Matip, Orr, and Carroll finished fifth in the 4 x 200-meter (2:01.88). Lydia Mirabito (31’ 11”) and Allison Standish (31’ 5.25”) finished first and second, respectively, in the shot put.
Mirabito also finished third in the weight throw (34’), with Standish placing sixth (27’ 3.50”). Mya Carroll also finished third in the triple jump (31’4.50”).
The Fulton boys placed eighth, with Ryan Carroll finishing fourth in the 300-meter (38.93) and fifth in the triple jump (39’ 7.00”).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.