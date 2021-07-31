Oswego High School grads Nate Schultzkie and Brian Witmer lead their No. 1-seeded Salt City Eels into championship weekend for the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association (IBLA) Empire North division title today. They’ll face the upset-minded Utica Yeti, the No. 2 seed, featuring Fulton grad Alex Cook as one of their top scorers.
The first-year Eels finished the regular season with an unblemished 6-0 record in the Empire North division. The Yeti, also in their first year of IBLA play, went 4-2, with their only losses coming at the hands of the Eels.
Both Schultzkie and Witmer are listed in the program as transition defenders, which means their role is to not only defend their goal, but to also advance the ball into the offensive end once there is a change of possession.
Since graduating from OHS, Schultzkie played four years of lacrosse at Oswego State and has played box lacrosse with the Onondaga Red Hawks for the past four summers. Witmer played college lacrosse at Brockport State and has coached, managed, and played on box teams all over North America and Europe.
In 2019, he was the head coach of the Scottish National Indoor Lacrosse Team that competed in the FIL World Games in British Columbia.
Meanwhile, Cook has played in the Can-Am league and other box lacrosse programs in recent years. He and Yeti teammate Ty Hill were featured in the 2012 film “Crooked Arrows.” Cook is the son of hall of fame player Travis Cook, who played professionally in the 1970s.
Game 1 of the championship series is today at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Arena in Clinton. Game 2 is on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Burnet Park Rec Center in Syracuse.
If the teams split the two games, a mini-game will follow Sunday’s contest to decide which team advances to the IBLA national championships in Lakeland, Florida, in September.
