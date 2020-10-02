OSWEGO — The Oswego Figure Skating Club will hold registration from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, and Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Crisafulli Rink.
Forms are available to download at oswegofsc.org.
The Learn to Skate program will begin Wednesday, Oct. 14. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions and procedures have been put in place to keep everyone safe.
Lessons will be 30 minutes, including a 20-minute direct instruction lesson and a 10-minute structured practice time.
The first block of lessons will be for 10 weeks, including a holiday show and skill testing at the end of the block.
The cost includes a one-time annual membership fee for the U.S. Figure Skating Association and the 10-week lesson block.
All skaters need to be registered by Friday, Oct. 9.
Rental skates are available.
Full-club ice will begin Sunday, Oct. 18.
Email oswegofiguresk8ingclub@gmail.com for more information or call Betsy at 315-402-4007.
