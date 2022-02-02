OSWEGO — Members of the Oswego Figure Skating Club are preparing for a trip to the Empire State Winter Games this weekend, with coach Mary Kate Vashaw saying the girls are “really excited.”
“They didn’t have it last year because of COVID, so this is kind of exciting,” said Vashaw.
The Empire State Winter Games is an Olympic-style event based in Lake Placid, offering competition in over 20 different sports from Feb. 3-6.
Five girls from the Oswego Figure Skating Club will participate in the Games.
They are: Abby Toland, Cindy Robbins, Rowan Mott, Gabby Martin, and Mackenzie Turnbull. Vashaw said the girls will be participating in the “beginner free skate” over the weekend.
“If they place in the top three, they can qualify for the State Games of America,” said Vashaw. The State Games of America will be held from July 27-31 in Ames, Iowa.
The Figure Skating Club was also recently represented in the Watertown Snowtown Invitational Figure Skating Competition from Jan. 22-23.
Participants in the Invitational included: Baylee VanGorder, Sophia Schiro, Zoey Russell, Lily-Ann Mantor, Aliea Scharff, Cindy Robbins, and Rowan Mott.
Vashaw said that the Winter Games’ opening ceremonies will be a bit different this year.
“Usually it’s in the 1980 rink (in Lake Placid), but with everything with COVID, they’re going to do it on Mirror Lake,” said Vashaw. “All the athletes march in, they all have the same uniform and they’re all marching together.”
Vashaw said the excitement is elevated with the beginning of the Olympic Games this weekend, mentioning she is “so proud of the girls.”
“To watch how hard they’ve been practicing... Figure skating is a hard sport, because we’re getting judged,” said Vashaw. “It’s not how many goals, or baskets, they’re getting judged.
“We do it because we love it, and it means a lot, because they’ve been working really hard. I’m proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.