The Oswego Elks Lodge is holding the Jack Haynes Golf Tournament at the Stone Creek Golf Club on Aug. 15 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Dave Canale of Canale Insurance is sponsoring a hole-in-one contest, and a player may win $10,000 for accomplishing the feat. Elks and their guests may participate in this event by calling the Oswego Elks Lodge at 315-343-1660.
The proceeds for this tournament will be used to support the Elks National Foundation with a mission to help Elks build stronger communities by investing in youth development and send students to college, meet the needs of today’s veterans, support charitable work of the Elks, and fund projects to improve local quality of life projects.
