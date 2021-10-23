OSWEGO — The Oswego Elks Lodge is hosting the annual Elks Hoop Shoot on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. at Oswego Middle School.
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest sponsored by the Elks National Foundation for kids aged 8 years old to 13 years old. Age group is determined by the contestant’s age as of April 1, 2022.
For information about the event, contact director Bob Holmes by phone (845-797-5398) or by email at rcholmespok@yahoo.com. More info can be found at elks.org/hoopshoot.
