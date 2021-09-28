BALDWINSVILLE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams took part in the Baldwinsville Invitational Saturday.
The Buccaneers’ boys team placed 13th in the large school division of the invitational.
Andrew Shaver came in 54th with a 5,000-meter time of 18:59.9. Dairo Reyes wasn’t far behind in 64th, clocking in at 19:20. Other Oswego finishers included Elijah LaNigra (22:42) in 97th, Daniel Dunn (22:43) in 98th, Ian MacKenzie (25:13) in 106th and John DelConte (27:51) in 109th.
Oswego’s girls cross country team also came in 13th in the large school division. Anne Niger led the team with a 5,000-meter time of 25:55.7, finishing in 78th. She was followed by Chelsea Storms (27:43) in 83rd, Laura Bennett (27:59) in 84th, Amanda Connelly (29:04) in 86th, Stephanie Sprague (31:55) in 87th, Nashalis Reyes (32:34) in 88th, Cordelia Brown (37:43) in 91st, and Madelyn Christ (38:32) in 92nd.
