Several varsity girls basketball players from Oswego County have earned all-league recognition.
In the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division, first-team selections included Oswego’s Caitie Lilly and Central Square’s Julia Mann.
Local players named to the second team were Fulton’s Alena Wright and Madison Gilmore, and Central Square’s Morgan Ransom.
Receiving all-league honorable mention were Oswego’s Hannah Holland and Central Square’s Jesslyn Tennant.
In the Onondaga High School League’s Liberty American Division, second-team selections included Mexico’s Anyssia Ingersoll and Phoenix’s Taylor Petrie.
The Liberty National Division first team included Hannibal’s Julia Shortslef and APW’s Jordan Ostrander. Hannibal’s Kelsey Combes was named to the second team.
Two Pulaski players earned honors in the Patriot National Division. Mariah McConnell made the first team, and Abigail Christian was named to the second team.
