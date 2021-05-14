OSWEGO — Oswego County Media Group will present Saturday’s racing program at Oswego Speedway.
There will be a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Ohio’s Dave Shullick Jr. was the opening-night winner in the Novelis Supermodifieds on May 8. Dan Kapuscinski won the SBS feature, and Mike Netishen took the main event in the 350 Supers class.
This Saturday, pit gates open at 12:30 p.m., with practice starting at 1:45 p.m. Group time trials are set for 3:45 p.m., with heat races starting at 4:30 p.m.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket information and more details.
