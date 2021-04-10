The Onondaga High School League’s North Division has announced its girls basketball all-league selections.
The first team includes Player of the Year Anyssia Ingersoll of Mexico, Emma Clark and Brielle DeRoberts of Phoenix, Jordan Ostrander of APW, and Julia Shortslef of Hannibal.
Named to the second team were Brynn Wills and Zianna Gorton of Mexico, Alivia Turk and Elizabeth Roth of APW, and Samantha Emmons of Hannibal.
Receiving honorable mention were Briana Urquhart of Mexico, Abigayle Jordal, Clare Reynolds, and Abigail Christian of Pulaski, and Madison Grover of Phoenix.
Mexico’s Dominick Anthony was named Coach of the Year.
