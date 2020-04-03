Several Oswego County varsity boys basketball players have received all-league recognition.
In the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division, Fulton’s Seth Grimshaw was a first-team selection.
Named to the third team were Fulton’s Jack Broderick, Oswego’s Keyon Johnston, and Central Square’s Cruz Springer.
Hannibal’s Jack Smith and Kyle Dixon received all-league honorable mention in the Liberty National Division of the Onondaga High School League.
In the Liberty American Division, Mexico’s Buddy Ruby was named to the first team. Also from the Tigers, Noah Hiller received honorable mention.
In the Patriot National Division, Pulaski’s Izaih Mullins was a first-team selection. Sam Wood of Pulaski received all-league honorable mention.
In the Frontier League’s D Division, Sandy Creek’s Taylib Kimball earned first-team honors.
