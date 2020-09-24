OSWEGO — The women’s club championship event was held recently at Oswego Country Club.
Six golfers took part in this two-day event.
Day one presented a delay in play due to torrential downpours and lightning in the area. After a significant delay, play resumed thanks to the hard work of PGA Professional Mike Hogan and his pro shop staff. The superior conditions of the course allowed for a great amount of water absorption with thanks to the management of Scott Peters, golf course superintendent, and his crew.
Day two was a much-improved weather day. Deana Masuicca won the crown in a sudden-death playoff that went three holes.
Here are the results:
1st Low Gross: Deana Masuicca 87-84—171
1st Low Gross Sr.: Mary Stevens 80-91—171
1st Low Net: Kris Volkomer 71-74—145
1st Low Net Sr.: Jennifer Boalt 75-82—157
