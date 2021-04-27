OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team had match point at the end of the fifth game, leading 14-12.
East Syracuse Minoa’s Aidan Finnerty had a kill to make it 14-13, and Oswego coach Eric McCrobie called a timeout.
However, during the timeout, senior Cole Pratt, a six-year member of the program, wanted to address the team. McCrobie mentioned that Pratt had been all over the court the entire match, but really stood out in those last three or four points of the final game.
“The last thing in the world that Cole wanted was to not win this match,” McCrobie said. “He made it a point that if there was any ball near anybody, they needed to do whatever they could to keep it up in the air and not let it hit the ground. He gave everything that he has learned in his last six years in the program.”
Oswego won the game 15-13 after a Mike Douglas kill that landed inches from the out-of-bounds line, propelling the Bucs to a 3-2 match win over the Spartans on Friday in the final match of the season.
The Bucs won 25-19, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13. Oswego and ESM split the season series 1-1, with the Spartans coming out on top 3-1 earlier this season.
McCrobie said he was proud of his team for battling back and “putting the ball away” at the end.
“I was really happy with the way the whole team participated today. Whether they were on the court or off the court, every player had a role today,” McCrobie said. “That was really cool for me to see everything culminate like that at the end of the season.”
Oswego jumped out to an early lead in the first game and maintained the advantage behind a few kills and a couple of aces from Douglas. ESM called a timeout when the Bucs led 16-10, but the damage had been done by that point. The Bucs went on a three-point run at the end to win the game 25-19.
The second game was much closer, with neither team leading by more than three. There were several lead changes in the game following some late pushes from the Spartans. Another Douglas ace finished the game, 25-23.
ESM found another gear entering the third game, however. The teams traded points, with the largest lead at any time just three points. The Bucs either trailed or were tied for most of the game. After a couple of kills by Brennan Tynan tied it 24-24, consecutive points by the Spartans gave them a 26-24 victory.
The Spartans never trailed in game four. An out-of-bounds spike that hit the pole on the net pushed ESM to a 25-22 win, tying the match at 2-2.
In the decisive fifth game, ESM had a five-point run, giving it a 5-2 lead. The Bucs fought back and took a 12-11 lead after a Douglas kill. After ESM crawled back to within 14-13, McCrobie used a timeout and told his team to use its best attribute: a strong and powerful offense.
“Once the other team starts to puppy-dog that serve over the net, all we need to do is the thing that we do best. That’s pass, hit the ball, and get the kill,” he said. “Typically, people tend to get a little hesitant. They’re afraid to swing hard in big moments. I gave my guys the green light and said, ‘Swing as hard as you want.’”
Douglas did just that. With a powerful swing, he got the kill to end the match, 15-13.
“We all got on board with the fact that our goal as team was to complete our mission, which was to beat ESM tonight,” McCrobie said. “It simulated a sectional title because that is essentially who we would’ve played for the sectional title.”
Douglas led the squad with 17 kills, four aces, two blocks and a dig. Tynan added 19 kills, two blocks, and two digs. Pratt had nine kills, seven digs, an ace, and an assist. Nate DeVinny had 29 assists, eight digs, three kills, two aces, and a block. Eric Carson tacked on three kills, one block, one assist, and one ace.
McCrobie said he was glad the Bucs got the whole season in while ending it “the way it did tonight,” especially with COVID-19 still a large concern. He mentioned that it was tough at first for some guys to adjust to wearing facemasks, but they “eventually got on board.
“Everybody knows how weird and wild things are and how things can change with one person being sick or testing positive. I give these guys a lot of credit,” he said. “They get frustrated when we play teams that wear them under their chin and things like that. But we’re doing our due diligence by keeping ourselves safe and preserving our season.”
McCrobie added that with the team’s depth this season, plus the up-and-coming JV squad — which won 3-0 over ESM’s JVs Friday — the future is bright.
“If tonight wasn’t enough to light a fire underneath (next year’s returners), then I don’t know what is,” McCrobie said. “It’s a promising group coming up. The program has a very bright future next year and beyond.”
