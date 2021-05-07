OSWEGO — Several members of the Oswego varsity boys volleyball team have earned all-league recognition from the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division.
Named to the all-league first team were Cole Pratt, Nate DeVinny, Brennan Tynan, and Mike Douglas.
Making the second team were the Bucs’ Eric Carson, Chris Cote, and Brady Carson.
Oswego players receiving honorable mention were Keyon Johnston, Nate Allen, Robbie Allen, and Ethan LoCastro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.