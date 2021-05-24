PHOENIX — The Oswego varsity boys track and field team competed in a non-league meet on Friday in Phoenix. The Bucs came away with a 73-61 victory.
The meet was set up by Oswego Coach Jeff Gordon so he could get a chance to watch his own children, who run for the Firebirds, compete in a meet.
The evening was full of many season-best performances.
Ethan LoCastro was once again responsible for 20 of the Buccaneers’ points, placing first in all four events in which he competed. LoCastro won the 110-meter high hurdles (15.9) and the 400-meter hurdles (62.4). He also placed first in the high jump (5’ 8”), and was the leadoff leg in the winning 4 x 400-meter relay team. Joining him in the relay were Jason Purtell, Tyler Beck, and Ben Lewis.
Lewis won the 400 meters (54.4) and placed second in the 200-meter dash (23.5).
Beck finished first in the triple jump (35’ 10”), second in the long jump (17’ 8”), and third in the 200-meter dash (24.6).
Purtell placed second in the 1,600 meters (5:11.9) and the 800 meters (2:19.3).
Thomas Gfeller was second in the 100-meter dash (12.0) and qualified for the sectionals. He was also second in the 400 meters (57.9) and was part of the first-place effort by the 4 x 100-meter relay team that also included Ben Hoefer, Caleb Frost, and James Workman.
Andrew Shaver finished second in the 3,200 meters with a season-best time of 11:48.6.
Nick DeSacia placed second in the shot put (32’ 4.5”) and the discus (94’ 9”). James Niger placed third in the shot put (32’) and the discus (89’).
Dairo Reyes was third in the 3,200 meters (12:34.2).
The Buccaneers will compete at Auburn on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.