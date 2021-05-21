DEWITT — Athletes on the Oswego varsity boys track and field team recorded several personal-best efforts in Wednesday’s 91-41 loss at undefeated Jamesville-DeWitt.
Ethan LoCastro continued to perform well in the hurdles. He won the 110-meter high hurdles (16.1) and the 400-meter hurdles (64.4). He also placed second in the high jump with a season-best height of 5’ 8”.
Benjamin Lewis also continued his dominance in the 400-meter dash (53.8) and the 200-meter dash (23.0). He won both events with season-best times. Lewis finished third in the 100-meter dash (11.7).
Jason Purtell ran his fastest 1,600 meters of the season, finishing second in 5:03.4.
Andrew Shaver continued to place in the 3,200 meters, taking third with a time of 12:21.1.
Tyler Beck finished first in the triple jump with a sectional qualifying distance (36’ 7.5”). He also placed second in the long jump (18’ 3.5”), and qualified for the sectionals in the 200-meter dash (24.6).
Joe DelConte finished second in the discus (100’ 6”). James Niger earned a pair of third-place finishes in the shot put (33’ 9”) and the discus (98’ 1.5”).
The Buccaneers were scheduled to compete Friday at Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.