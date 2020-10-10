OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team defeated visiting Cortland 5-1 Thursday on Senior Night at Turrill Street Field.
The Bucs rebounded from their season-opening 3-0 loss at Central Square on Tuesday.
In Thursday’s game, Oswego started the game with good ball movement and communication. Nine minutes into the game Tyler May took the ball from a Cortland player and scored on a long shot for a 1-0 lead. Within the next six minutes, the Bucs’ Marcus Baker added two more goals with assists coming from Ryan Bakos and Clay Kennedy.
Midway through the first half, May added a goal assisted by Kennedy to make it 4-0.
Cortland scored on a penalty kick resulting from rough play in the goal box to bring the halftime tally to 4-1.
During the second half, both teams had scoring opportunities early, but neither team could find the net. Oswego goalkeeper Kyle Familo had three saves during the first half and seven saves in the second for a total of 10 in the game. Cortland goalie Scott Hourigan had 12 saves in the contest.
Near the end of the game, Kennedy scored on a cross from Ethan LoCastro in the box to account for the 5-1 final score.
Prior to the game, the seniors on the Oswego team were recognized for their contributions to the program. The seniors are Tommy Back, Ryan Bakos, Matt Callen, Chris Dempsey, Joe DiBlasi, Collin Dohse (co-captain), Kyle Familo (co-captain), Tyler May, and Frankie Winchek.
Central Square 3, Oswego 0: On Tuesday in the season’s first game, Central Square blanked the Bucs, 3-0.
Good hustle by the Redhawks led to their first goal early in the first half.
Oswego coach Mike Patane said the Bucs struggled to clear and advance the ball to the other end of the field. Central Square took advantage, kept the pressure on the defense, and slipped through on a long ball to score another goal in the 22nd minute.
After halftime Oswego came out more composed and moved the ball down the field for a few scoring opportunities. As the Bucs’ determination had increased and physical play from both teams was prevalent, it led to two penalty kicks for Central Square. Both shots were missed. With the high intensity of play from both teams, two yellow cards were also handed out against Oswego and the Bucs’ fate was sealed in the middle of the second half as a player from Central Square hit a hard shot from the top of the box into the goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.