OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team topped rival Fulton 3-1 Tuesday behind a strong offensive presence.
After a stretch against four staunch Section III Class A opponents — Fowler, East Syracuse-Minoa, Jamesville-DeWitt and Central Square — Oswego coach Don Fronk said it was nice to get some “momentum” as the Buccaneers head toward the end of their season.
“We’ve kind of sat back the last few games. We went for more of a defensive presence out on the field. Today, we changed the formation a little bit and went a little more offensive,” he said. “It was nice to see the guys respond. A few through balls here and a few decent passes there created some nice opportunities for us.”
After going back and forth, with both teams creating some dangerous opportunities, it was the Bucs who drew first blood with a goal from Clay Kennedy. He found some room after getting a tipped pass from Michael Fierro, and scored with 21:39 left in the opening frame.
The Red Raiders answered several minutes later with a deep goal from Vincent Salerno from about 40 yards out. Salerno’s shot just got over the hands of Oswego goaltender Preston Norfleet to tie the game.
“It was a great shot (from Vincent). He had his head up. He got it off it off his foot early because he knows he doesn’t have a lot of time at this level,” Fulton coach Nate Murray said. “It’s too bad that it’s a little bit overshadowed with the result that we got, but it was a great shot.”
Oswego’s Marcus Baker added his name to the scoresheet after getting loose from about 15 yards out to score the eventual game-winning goal with 33:10 left in the game. Fierro got a through ball from Baker with 14:34 left for an insurance goal for the Bucs.
“We have a little bit of speed up top, so we like to try to spring those guys in when we can,” Fronk said. “Our speed does give us a little bit of an advantage there.”
Despite the loss, Fulton goaltender Dalton Hines made 12 saves, which was a repeated bright spot for Murray. With about 20 minutes left in the contest, Hines made a flurry of three or four saves that were just feet from the goal line.
Murray added that — as it has been all season — the goals the team are giving up are not “Dalton’s fault.”
“We got high on guys, we got too tight, we let them turn and beat us a lot. We lost track of marks all over the place,” Murray said. “Without Dalton, we’re getting smacked. Against Oswego, against anybody. He’s keeping us in the games.”
Norfleet made five saves en route to the victory for Oswego.
“We need him to make those saves when the opportunities are there,” Fronk said. “When he makes a key save, it rises the rest of the team and boosts us up a little bit. It gives us that opportunity to go the other way with things.”
Fulton takes on Jamesville-DeWitt Thursday. The Red Raiders fell 2-1 to the Red Rams earlier in the season on Sept. 17 at J-D. Trevor Hendrickson scored the team’s lone goal, and Hines made 16 saves in net.
Murray said, against J-D Thursday, they “just have to defend.”
“We get to start 11 guys in a soccer game, and all 11 of them are going to be sitting inside that big yellow (goal) box back there (against J-D) and we’re just going to defend our brains out,” he said. “There’s always opportunities to grow. I hate saying that term in that verbiage because for the seniors, it’s a slap in the face. … I hate talking about that, but at the same time, we have to talk about it because that’s a part of the sport and part of the game. … If guys can commit, we can get them to grow and we can get better.”
The Bucs host Cortland Thursday for also taking on J-D next Tuesday. Oswego fell to Cortland 3-1 last time at the Purple Tigers on Sept. 14. Kennedy scored the team’s goal with Norfleet recording eight saves.
Fronk mentioned that Wednesday’s practice would be working on the possession game. He also said the second game against Cortland will be a nice measuring stick for (them)” to see their progress since the middle of the September.
“For us right now, we’re at a point where we need to start winning games if we want to get into sectionals at the end of the year. (Fulton) was one we needed to have on our path toward that,” Fronk said. “Thursday’s a little bit of a redemption game for us. We know we’re a little bit better of a team now than we were the last time we played Cortland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.