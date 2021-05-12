FULTON — Racing out to a 9-1 halftime lead, the Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team went on to record an 11-6 victory over host Fulton on Monday.
Lukas Cady notched three goals for the Bucs, and Dylan Dunsmoor scored two.
Also contributing to the Oswego scoring were Ryan Bakos (1 goal, 2 assists), Zach Chamberlain (1-3), Collin Cianfarano (1-0), Joah Defren (1-0), Cooper Fitzgerald (1-0), and Riley Wood (1-0).
In goal for the Bucs (1-2), Cianfarano made eight saves and Haji Haji had six saves.
For Fulton, Gavin Doty notched two goals and Quinn Backenstross, Bryce Carroll, Ryan Carroll, and George McLoughlin had a goal apiece. Trevor Doty had two assists, and Ryan Carroll had one assist.
Fulton goaltender Lucas Nelson stopped 15 shots.
Oswego is scheduled to play today at home against East Syracuse-Minoa at 6 p.m.
Fulton’s next game is set for 7 p.m. today at home against Auburn.
