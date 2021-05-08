CENTRAL SQUARE — Jacob Moran tallied four goals and one assist to lead host Central Square over the Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team 12-5 on Thursday.
Josh Budge added three goals and an assist for the Redhawks.
Central Square led 4-2 after one quarter, 6-2 at halftime, and 10-4 through three quarters.
For Oswego (0-1), Zach Chamberlain scored two goals and Ryan Bakos, Lukas Cady, and Joah Defren notched one goal apiece. Bakos had one assist.
In goal for the Bucs, Collin Cianfarano made 14 saves.
“It was Central Square’s third game, and our first time out, so there was plenty of rust to shake off,” Oswego coach Bob Nelson said.
Nelson said the Redhawks’ Moran and Budge are exceptional players, and the Bucs had difficulty matching up against them.
“We also had some promising plays that looked good but we just weren’t able to finish strong. After we settled down, the kids scrapped and played hard, created some turnovers, but we lacked the experience to finish at times,” the coach said.
Nelson noted that Riley Wood did a good job, taking all the face-offs and winning 61 percent of them. He added that Cianfarano “was terrific in the goal, making 14 saves, a good number in and of itself, but it doesn’t begin to describe the degree of difficulty of the shots he faced.”
