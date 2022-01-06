OSWEGO — Just two days after scoring 10 goals, the Oswego boys’ hockey team continued to ride a dominant offensive stretch, finding twine six times Tuesday.
The Buccaneers, however, were unable to keep the puck out of their own net, dropping a tight 8-6 contest to Cortland-Homer at Crisafulli Rink.
“We knew that they had a lot of offensive weapons, and we needed to slow them down,” Oswego coach Kevin Ahern said. “We just didn’t get the job done, obviously. I was proud of how we put the puck in the net quite a bit, but you’re not going to win hockey games giving up six, seven goals.”
Ian Cady, who scored five goals in a 10-2 win over Cicero-North Syracuse on Sunday, opened the scoring for Oswego just under three minutes into the game, cutting to the slot and tapping home a feed from Brayden Miller.
The Bucs had a chance to extend the lead after a penalty to the Golden Eagles, but Andrew Partigianoni squeezed his way through a pair of Oswego defenders before getting the puck past Buc goalie Riley Wallace for a game-tying shorthanded goal with 8:47 left in the first.
Oswego had a response, however. Actually, it had two.
Miller drove to the net and tapped a puck past Golden Eagles goalie Riley Delage with 3:50 left in the first, putting Oswego ahead 2-1. The Bucs scored again when Collin Cianfarano rifled a wrist shot past Delage on the power play, giving Oswego a 3-1 lead after the first period.
“I think when this team believes in each other and moves the puck, we’re a dangerous team,” Ahern said. “We can score goals in bunches.”
C-H, the 10th-ranked team in Division II, came out of the intermission with energy, controlling play for much of the second period. The Golden Eagles got a goal back with 9:59 left in the second after Chris Yang spun around and fired a wrist shot past Wallace from the top of the circle.
The Golden Eagles continued to fly in the period, and consecutive goals from Logan Swartz and Logan Goodman in a span of 39 seconds gave C-H a 4-3 lead with 4:44 left in the period.
Ahern added he thought the Bucs “got tired” in the second period.
“We had some long shifts in there and we got tired,” he said. “We had some penalties mixed in, and didn’t quite recover physically from that.”
The Bucs did, however, have a tying goal up their sleeves. In a mirror image of the first period, a late penalty to C-H resulted in a Cianfarano power-play goal in the final minute. His second tally of the night sent the game into the third period tied at four.
Ahern had praise for the determination of his team, saying he was “proud of their character to make it 4-4 at the end of the second.”
The third period started quickly, after Golden Eagles’ forward Mitchell Riter put the team back on top less than a minute into the period, firing a shot past Mason Kurilovitch, who replaced Wallace in net during the second.
Over the next several minutes, Oswego saw a power-play opportunity come and go, and also killed off two man advantages for C-H. With just over seven minutes to go, Cady cleaned up a rebound in front to once again tie the game, this time 5-5.
With momentum on their side, the Bucs kept up the pressure, and Louis Roman gave Oswego a 6-5 lead after he fired a shot from the goal line that deflected in behind Delage with 5:32 remaining.
Ahern said he was proud of his team for their ability to keep bouncing back throughout the night.
“This team has a ton of character,” Ahern said. “There’s no quit in them.”
C-H, however, wouldn’t lie down either, and the Golden Eagles tied the game on a wrist shot from Partigianoni with 4:03 remaining. Yang scored the eventual game-winner minutes later, beating Kurilovitch with 1:27 left in the game.
Riter potted an empty-net goal with 52 seconds left, locking up the win for C-H.
“Unfortunately, I think we ran out of gas a little bit, and made some mental errors,” Ahern said. “We’re up by a goal with four minutes, five minutes to go, and we didn’t do what we needed to do system-wise to close it out.”
Oswego falls to 4-3-1 with the loss. Cianfarano and Cady each recorded two goals and an assist for the Bucs, while Miller tallied a goal and two assists. Neil Roman added two assists, and Louis Roman scored in the loss for Oswego. Riley Wallace stopped 28 of 32 shots, while Mason Kurilovitch saved 12 of 15 opportunities.
C-H improves to 5-3 after the victory. Yang and Riter each had two goals and an assist, while Andrew Partigianoni scored twice for the Golden Eagles. Logan Swartz and Logan Goodman each had a goal and an assist, while goaltender Delage stopped 32 of 38 shots faced.
After a couple postponed matchups, the Bucs won’t be back in action until Jan. 14 at New Hartford.
“We’ll get better,” Ahern said. “We lost a couple tight ones, but I think that we’ve got a very good hockey team, and we’ll just go back to work and try to get the job done (on Jan. 14).
