OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team honored their eight seniors on Thursday, playing host to a tough league opponent in Whitesboro.
The Bucs weren’t able to get the win, falling 6-3, but after everything the players have gone through in recent seasons, simply being able to have a senior night was a special moment.
“To see them here with their families, and to be able to have the Senior Night in the climate that we’re in, I was just glad to see that they could enjoy that and have that moment,” said Oswego head coach Kevin Ahern. “It’s always difficult, because you get to know these guys and you go through so much.”
Oswego’s seniors include: Marcus Baker, Lukas Cady, Connor Calabro, Collin Cianfarano, Matt Conzone, Danny Donahue, Jack O’Leary, and Neil Roman.
“(The seniors are) a big part of the team, every last one of them, whatever role they play,” Ahern said. “You always want Senior Night to go your way, but that’s a very good hockey team we played tonight. We just came up a little short.”
Once the pregame festivities ended, the opposing Warriors quickly went to work. Whitesboro scored the first goal just 38 seconds in, with Josh Bono skating in close and forcing a shot past Calabro.
Oswego tied the game with just over three minutes left in the first period, when sophomore forward Ian Cady threw a puck in front, where it was deflected past Warriors’ goalie Kristian Matthews. But Whitesboro immediately responded with a goal from Logan Lachaz, retaking the lead just 18 seconds later. The goal sent the Warriors into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.
Whitesboro extended the lead to two goals early in the second, with a rebound goal from Tyler Stivali giving the Warriors a 3-1 lead less than three minutes into the period.
Four minutes later, Bono scored his second goal, stretching Whitesboro’s lead to 4-1.
The Bucs were able to get a goal back before the end of the second, with junior forward Brayden Miller driving to the net and finishing to cut the lead to two goals entering the third. Again, however, Whitesboro had a response.
The Warriors pushed the lead to 5-2 just over a minute into the third, getting a powerplay goal from senior forward Frank Centro.
Whitesboro was unable to stay out of the box, however, and back-to-back Warrior penalties gave Oswego nearly four full minutes of consecutive power-play time in the final period.
“I thought we got better as the game went on with our power play,” said Ahern. “Made some adjustments and had some opportunities. We had an awful lot of chances that we just didn’t finish.”
The Bucs generated numerous chances with the man-advantage, and cracked through with a goal from Cianfarano, trimming the deficit to two goals with 10:35 remaining. Less than three minutes later, Oswego was given a golden chance to cut the lead to one.
With 7:43 left and a 5-3 Whitesboro lead, Ian Cady broke ahead of the defense and was hooked by the Warriors’ John Welch as he attempted to drive to the net. Welch was also tacked with an additional penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The referees awarded Cady with a penalty shot, but his attempt was stonewalled by Kristian Matthews.
“It would’ve been nice to get the penalty shot goal and then come back with a power-play,” said Ahern. “Like I said, we had our opportunities, but it didn’t go our way.”
The Bucs took a pair of late penalties, digging themselves a hole, and Jacob Roberts made it 6-3 in favor of Whitesboro when he ripped a wrist shot past Riley Wallace, who finished the game in the place of Calabro.
“We felt that we could play with them, and I think that we did for the most part,” Ahern said. “They buried some opportunities, and boy, we were on the doorstep quite a few times and just didn’t finish. Like I told the guys, you’re going to play in some games like that, that you come up just a little bit short.”
Whitesboro improves to 7-3-1 overall, and 6-2-1 in Section III Division 2 play. The Warriors have 13 league points, trailing only Skaneateles and Cortland-Homer in the standings.
Lachaz had a goal and three assists, totaling four points for Whitesboro. Bono added two goals and an assist, while Centro had a goal and an assist. Roberts and Stivali rounded out the scoring, with Michael Calcagnino, Kaeden Wood, Memphis Ferguson, and Dan Obernesser adding assists. Kristian Matthews stopped 31 of 34 shots in the win for the Warriors.
Oswego is 5-5-1 overall and 2-4-1 in Section III Division 2 play.
Miller led the way offensively, with a goal and two assists for the Bucs. Cianfarano recorded a goal and an assist on his senior night, with Ian Cady also adding a goal and an assist. Lukas Cady had an assist in the loss. Calabro made nine saves on 12 shots, while Wallace stopped 18 of 21 shots.
Oswego will return home to host New Hartford on Monday. The two teams first met on Jan. 14, a 3-0 win for New Hartford.
“They’ve got an outstanding goaltender,” Ahern said in reference to Spartans’ freshman goalie Derek Joy. “We’re going to have to jump on them early, and try to get one by them early and get a little confidence going.”
