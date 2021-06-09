HAMILTON — The Oswego varsity boys golf team claimed the Section III Small Schools championship on Monday at Seven Oaks Golf Club on the campus of Colgate University.
The Bucs shot a team score of 320 to take the title, well ahead of runner-up Jamesville-DeWitt (327).
Mike Douglas and Ryan Bartlett each shot an 18-hole total of 76, tying for the best score in the competition.
Also contributing to the championship for the Bucs were Neil Roman (82) and Jack O’Leary (86).
