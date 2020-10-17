EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego varsity boys cross country team defeated both Liverpool and host East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday.
The Bucs topped Liverpool 27-29 and ESM 21-35.
Jason Purtell paced the Bucs by finishing second overall with a time of 18:14.2. Also contributing to the Oswego victory were Ben Lewis (3rd overall, 19:39.5), Matt Chubon (6th, 20:00.7), Thomas Gfeller (7th, 20:24.5), and Zach DeMott (15th, 21:39.8).
“All 11 of tonight’s runners improved tremendously from last week,” Oswego coach Dom Pike said. “This was the boys’ first win over both teams in several years.”
The Oswego girls lost to both opponents. Liverpool defeated Oswego 17-41, and ESM topped the Bucs 24-31.
The top five runners for Oswego were Sophia Babcock (7th overall, 23:04.6), Sydney DeLapp (8th, 23:04.6), Gretchen Dowd (13th, 25:09.1), Anne Niger (14th, 26:05.6), and Ava Cloonan (15th, 26:06.9).
“Eleven of the 12 girls that ran tonight showed major improvement from last week’s meet,” Pike said.
Oswego is scheduled to host Central Square on Oct. 21 at Oswego Middle School.
