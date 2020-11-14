OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys cross country team defeated Cortland 27-30 on Tuesday in the Bucs’ final meet of the season.
“This was an entire team victory where the top seven boys figured into the scoring,” Coach Dom Pike said. “The boys had a great year, compiling a final record of six wins and two losses.”
Leading the way for Oswego in Tuesday’s race was Matt Chubon, who placed third with a time of 19:56.
Also turning in top-10 finishes for the Bucs were Ben Lewis (4th, 20:11), Jason Purtell (5th, 20:24), Thomas Gfeller (7th, 21:02), Dairo Reyes (8th, 21:26), and Zach DeMott (9th, 21:46).
Also running for Oswego were Samuel Liepke (12th, 23:45), Ethan Munk (13th, 23:50), Kelwin Reyes (14th, 24:54), Ethan Hyland (15th, 26:50), Richard Green (16th, 26:52), and Michael Fierro (20th, 36:44).
Cortland’s Jared Valentin placed first overall (18:01), followed by teammate Joseph Castoldo (2nd, 18:55).
Because Cortland had an incomplete girls team, the Oswego girls “White” team ran against the Oswego “Blue” team.
The “White” team squeaked out a narrow victory over the “Blue” team.
“All the girls ran impressive times and truly enjoyed the race,” Pike said. “The girls showed constant improvement and gave their best efforts week to week, finishing with a season record of 2 and 6.”
