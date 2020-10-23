OSWEGO — Oswego runners took three of the top four places as the Buccaneer varsity boys cross country team defeated Central Square 21-35 on Wednesday.
Race winner Jason Purtell paced Oswego with a time of 18:41.0.
Matt Chubon (3rd. 20:04.9) and Ben Lewis (4th, 20:20.9) were the next Bucs to cross the finish line.
Rounding out the Oswego scoring were Thomas Gfeller (6th, 20:45.9) and Zach DeMott (7th, 20:59.2). Oswego’s Connor Mulcahey (21:30.8) took 10th place.
Jonathan Clark led Central Square, placing second overall with a time of 19:43.7.
The Central Square varsity girls team edged Oswego, 27-28.
For the Redhawks, Julia Mann placed first in 21:26.6, with teammate Jillian Howe second in 21:51.0.
Placing third through fifth for Oswego were Sophia Babcock (23:25.6), Sydney DeLapp (24:19.6), and Gretchen Dowd (24:35.1).
Completing the Oswego scoring were Anne Niger (7th, 25:25.4) and Ava Cloonan (9th, 26:46.3).
