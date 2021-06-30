OSWEGO — The Oswego boys basketball team concluded the first Syracuse Stallions spring varsity league on a winning note as they avenged an earlier loss by defeating rival Central Square, 58-42.
Luke Warner was named player of the game as he led the Buccaneers with 17 points.
Oswego also picked up a 66-58 win over Corcoran, with Zach Chamberlain tallying 25 points and five rebounds to earn player of the game honors.
Chamberlain was named player of the game for a second time as he led Oswego with 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 50-28 triumph over Tech Central.
“I am very proud of the boys as we had zero gym time since the end of the regular winter season,” said Oswego coach Jim LaMacchia. “This league was a blessing, as we have a few boys returning to the program and two or three others who didn’t get much time this previous season and who needed some floor time against quality competition. It allowed us to get ready for our two (Central Square and ESM) summer leagues starting the first week of July.
“We have gone back and forth on whether to play in three summer leagues or use a day for skill development, as just playing games isn’t necessarily going to get us better, and settled on two leagues.”
Oswego finished the Syracuse spring league with a 3-5 record.
