OSWEGO — The new “Mini Oswego Boys Basketball Feeder Program” is ready to debut, and will be starting on Jan. 8 while finishing on March 12.
This is the first and only official “feeder program,” with a direct pipeline to the Oswego boys basketball program, Oswego varsity coach James LaMacchia said, starting with the house league first through sixth grade at which time the new travel program will be formed, before entering into the modified program for current sixth-graders.
“I felt after seeing players coming into the modified program year after year after year lacking the basic fundamentals that something is broken,” LaMacchia said. “So our coaching staff stepped up and are willing to put the time in ourselves to get this right. Our coaching staff and current varsity players want to be a part of the fixing these issues. The current group of varsity players are a great group of young adults that want to be part of the process that will help this program for years to come.”
LaMacchia added that the feeder program has developed a “12-year progressive template,” where each player will learn a certain fundamental and will not be introduced to other fundamentals until “they have progressed at their pace,” and can use that skill in a game “with confidence.”
The program will also debut a three-on-three format. LaMacchia said he thinks participants will progress faster “as the number of repetitions is almost triple” compared to five-on-five leagues.
“I hope that all current first through sixth graders’ parents take advantage of this program as it’s a direct pipeline to participating in the Oswego boys basketball program for years to come,” LaMacchia said.
Registration for the program remains open until Dec. 20.
