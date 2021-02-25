OSWEGO — Jim LaMacchia, coach of the Oswego varsity boys basketball team, said he hopes the momentum from Tuesday’s comeback overtime win over Fowler carries through to the rest of the abbreviated season.
The Bucs (2-1) edged host Fowler 67-60 in OT, rallying from a four-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
Senior Matthew Callen led the Bucs with 22 points, sinking four 3-pointers along the way. He was particularly clutch in the overtime when he scored 8 points on a 3-pointer and 5-of-7 free-throw shooting.
“He had a huge overtime performance for us,” LaMacchia said. “He made some really good plays and stepped up.”
Mike Douglas scored 11 points and Nate DeVinny and Keyon Johnston canned 10 each for Oswego.
Jaylen Brantley exploded for 27 points for Fowler (0-5).
LaMacchia said the main goals for this season are for the team to stay healthy and follow protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, keep improving, and have fun.
“These kids are going through so much right now,” the coach said. “We just want to stay healthy, do the right things, and sacrifice for the six weeks we’re doing this.”
Oswego has the senior leadership to guide it through the short campaign.
LaMacchia called Johnston “the leader of this program.” A four-year starter, Johnston is off to a strong start. He’s a hard worker, and a disruptive force defensively, the coach said.
Douglas, a 6-foot-6 frontcourt anchor, is another senior, four-year starter. “The offense runs through him,” LaMacchia said. Douglas has shown growth as a player and has the experience and maturity to make the right decisions on the court.
Callen, another senior, is a three-year starter. “He’s a high-energy player, very coachable, and he plays hard. He just wants to win and have a good experience,” LaMacchia said.
Rounding out the seniors is Dylan Munger. LaMacchia said he’s a hard worker and a great teammate.
Junior Lucas Warner is the point guard. He has worked extremely hard in the offseason, LaMacchia said. He is recovering from a sprained foot, but still put up eight points in the win over Fowler. Big things are expected from him the rest of the way, the coach added.
Junior Zach Chamberlain is a starter who is currently the team’s third-leading scorer. He injured his heel against Fowler, and LaMacchia said he hopes Chamberlain will be able to bounce back quickly. “He has been doing the little things for us across the board,” the coach said.
Nate DeVinny is another junior who is making key contributions. He came up with steals against Fowler and hit a huge 3-pointer in the win over Central Square. He has a high basketball IQ, LaMacchia said.
Juniors Christopher Cote and Ethan LoCastro are both high-energy players. Cote is counted on for rebounds and strong defense, while LoCastro is also a good defender who fills the lane well on the fast break.
Paul Becker, Brennan Tynan, Andrew Mullen, and Jack Syrell round out the juniors on the roster. All four are putting in the work so they can make greater contributions to the team, LaMacchia said.
Andre Mendez is the lone sophomore on the Bucs. Mendez earned his way onto the roster with his enthusiasm and work ethic, LaMacchia said.
Together, it’s a group with talent, experience, and the hard-working attitude needed for a successful season. Next up for Oswego will be a Friday game at East Syracuse-Minoa and a Saturday contest at Central Square.
“I’ve got a really good group this year. They are wonderful kids to be around. It’s a joy to come to practice,” LaMacchia said. “My main goal is to get these guys better. Let’s have some fun.”
