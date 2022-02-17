OSWEGO — It was an emotional night for the Oswego varsity boys basketball team on Tuesday, celebrating their 13 seniors prior to a hard-fought 57-45 defeat against East Syracuse-Minoa.
Oswego head coach James LaMacchia said he had “nothing but wonderful things to say” about the team’s seniors.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of them. They’re great students, they’re great human beings, they’re going to be very successful in life,” LaMacchia said. “I’m going to miss them. It was a joy to come to the gymnasium every single day.”
The Bucs’ 13 seniors are: Paul Becker, Zach Chamberlain, Christopher Cote, Anthony Davis, Nate DeVinny, Dylan Dunsmoor, Andre Mendez, Andrew Mullen, Coby Stubbe, Jack Syrell, Cody Vickery, Luke Warner, and William Waterbury.
“I think there was a lot of buildup going into this game. We
were all very excited for a while,” said Warner. “There was a huge crowd, lots of energy. It was really great.”
A sizable crowd, coupled with the senior night theatrics, made for an atmosphere that Chamberlain said “was just an amazing feeling.”
“I’ve never really been in an environment like that for basketball,” said Chamberlain. “I’d like to just thank the fans for coming out, that was great support from everyone.”
DeVinny got things going early for the Bucs, scoring the game’s first basket on a 3-pointer just over a minute and a half in. The senior scored all eight of Oswego’s points in the first, as ESM held a 10-8 lead heading to the second quarter.
The Spartans extended the lead to three after consecutive baskets from Cole Thomas, but DeVinny responded with another 3-pointer to tie the game at 18. Late buckets from
Jusmin Kalkan and Aiden Betts helped ESM gain some separation, taking a 27-21 lead into halftime.
Despite igniting a raucous crowd with 13 first-half points, DeVinny said he was more focused on helping the team pick up a win in the moment.
“At the time, I wasn’t really thinking about it, I was just trying to win,” said DeVinny. “But once I started realizing it, it was just a good atmosphere and it felt good to do well in that atmosphere.”
Chamberlain heated up in the third, hitting a pair of threes to cut the lead to two midway through the quarter. ESM responded, however, with a basket from Andrew Graham and a three-point play from Thomas extending the lead to seven.
A pair of buckets from DeVinny and a late jumper from Waterbury cut the lead to five entering the fourth, where the Spartans were able to pull away.
The Bucs hung tight for much of the quarter, with DeVinny scoring to cut the lead to two with 4:13 remaining, but ESM answered with an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to double figures with 1:21 left. The late lead was enough, with the Bucs falling, 57-45.
“I thought we played good enough defense to win the basketball game, but we’ve had impatience on offense all year, and I think that bit us again,” said LaMacchia. “Then, when we get into crunch time, it seems like it’s a snowball effect.”
LaMacchia said the Bucs struggled to put together a full game, something he said has “been the story all year long.”
“We just can’t seem to put it together,” he said. “It’s frustrating, because we’re a talented group.”
For the Bucs’ senior class, Tuesday’s loss was their final game on the team’s home court, something that several of the seniors reflected on after the game.
“I’ve been playing with these guys since I was in second grade. I grew up with these kids, playing basketball,” said Chamberlain. “I love all my teammates like family, and it’s just really sad because this could be one of the last times we’re all on the court together.”
“These are all my best friends, we’ve all known each other for a long time, played together for years,” Warner said. “... This being the last time we’ll all be together in this gym, it’s a tough pill to swallow. But we’re all going to move on and figure it out. It’s exciting as well.”
“Even though we lost, it was a good way to say goodbye to this gym,” DeVinny
added. “It had great energy tonight, our team had good energy tonight, the coaching staff had great energy. It was just an awesome time.”
DeVinny led all scorers with 21 points for the Bucs. Chamberlain had 10, Vickery added six, and Waterbury had four, with Davis and Dunsmoor both chipping in two points for Oswego.
While the seniors won’t get another game on their home court, the season isn’t done yet. Oswego will play at Jamesville-DeWitt in the first round of the Section III Class A sectional playoffs at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
“We do match up very well with them,” said LaMacchia of the Red Rams. “...
Our kids are confident we can go up there and hold our own. So, we’ll see.”
“I know we’re not going to go down easy,” said DeVinny.
