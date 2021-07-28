Above is the Oswego 10-and-under All-Star squad. In the back from left to right are coaches Brian Chetney, Shawn Baldwin, Shane Stepien, Nate Sweet, and Kyle Perez. In the middle row are Grady King, Connor Stepien, Will Peterson, and Nolan Sweet. In the front are Shawny Baldwin, Johnny Stahl, Nate Chetney, Everett Farella, Brody Burdick, and Carter Conaway. Not pictured is Easton Broadwell.