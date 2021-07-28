OSWEGO — The Oswego 10-and-under All-Stars started a rally in the sixth inning, but the six-run effort wasn’t enough and Geddes took home the 16-14 win in the District 8 Danny Cavallo Baseball Tournament quarterfinals on Monday.
Oswego’s All-Stars finished the playoffs with a 2-2 pool-play record and earned the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.
Members of the team were Nate Chetney, Will Peterson, Johnny Stahl, Connor Stepien, Grady King, Nolan Sweet, Easton Broadwell, Brody Burdick, Everett Farella, Carter Conaway and Shawny Baldwin.
Brian Chetney, Shane Stepien, Nate Sweet and Shawn Baldwin coached the team.
Things started off strong for Oswego after back-to-back singles from Farella and Nate Chetney. Farella eventually scored. Stahl hit home Chetney despite grounding out to give the 10U All-Stars an early 2-0 lead.
Geddes matched the performance with a leadoff walk for Khaya Konkol, who scored after Parker Vienne grounded out to third base. Darlo Alford hit an RBI double to knock home Myles Avery to tie the game at 2-2.
Peterson closed out the inning for Oswego after a line drive snag at first base off the bat off Lamere Grenton.
Oswego got right back to work after Shawny Baldwin got things started with a walk, followed by a single to center field from Conaway. Farella hit both runners home after a single to right field, and he scored as well. Chetney added the final run of the inning on a passed ball to give Oswego a 6-2 lead.
After Chetney allowed the first Geddes batter on following an error, he stranded the runner at first base with two strikeouts and a groundout to second base to finish the inning.
The 10U All-Stars added two more runs in the top of the third inning after King hit a single and Brody Burdick reached on a fielder’s choice. Baldwin launched a single to center field to score both runners, but he was left at third base after a strikeout to end the inning. Oswego led 8-2.
Geddes didn’t back down, however, with Avery reaching on an error on the first pitch of the inning. Jackson Thacker hit the right-center field fence and recorded an RBI double. Thacker and Vienne both scored after a couple more hits, and Grenton was hit home following a groundout from Luca Greco. Chetney stranded a runner at first base after closing out the inning with a strikeout. Geddes cut the lead in half, only trailing 8-6.
Grenton, Geddes’s starting pitcher, limited Oswego’s bats in the fourth inning, stranding two runners after back-to-back singles from Stahl and King.
Then, Geddes struck with a three-run fourth inning. Konkol hit a single to start the inning. Chetney recorded the first two outs of the inning after a groundout to second base and a strikeout, but Vienne kept the inning alive with a single, followed by a double from Alford. Grenton hit a two-out, two RBI single to give Geddes a 9-8 lead.
Oswego’s offense was shut out again in the fifth inning after Baldwin was stranded on first base.
Geddes put the dagger in with seven runs in the fifth inning. Stahl, who came on in relief in to start the inning, allowed a hit and two walks to load the bases. Farella replaced him on the mound and got the initial strikeout. However, Geddes’s offense kept things going with a couple walks and a deep RBI double from Grenton to the right-center field fence. Two more hits and another run crossed the plate before Farella struck out Colton Denmon to end the inning. After all was said and done, Geddes had a 16-8 lead.
With Oswego down to its last three outs, Farella got things started after he reached first base on an error, followed by a walk earned by Chetney. Stahl had a two RBI double and eventually scored on a single from King. Stepien recorded an RBI double, and scored on a throwing error. At this point, Oswego trailed 16-13.
Nolan Sweet hit a single and scored after Conaway hit him home on an RBI single. Farella recorded another single to put runners on first and second base. Chetney hit a grounder to the back of the infield, with Geddes’s shortstop recording the final out for the 16-14 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.