Kouples Klub
11/21
Men’s high score: Mike Domicolo (617-225, 186, 206).
Other: Paul Seeley (525-167, 165, 193).
Women’s high score: Shirley Seeley (473-165, 144, 164).
Other: Carol Moore (467-168, 145, 154).
Port City Copy Center
11/23
High score: Courtney Radick (671-237, 209, 225).
Others: Crystal Hyde (542-192, 190, 160), Jennifer Wilson (513-170, 164, 179), Samantha Todd (511-198, 148, 165), Kristen Maxon (462-162, 126, 174), Sue Lee (461-165, 153, 143), Rose Donovan (456-143, 180, 133), Carol Moore (451-155, 167, 129).
M&B Ceramics/Carrie’s Nails
11/24
High score: Pat Whaley (507-165, 162, 180).
Others: Bobbi Carr (501-170, 185, 146), Carrie Marden (469-145, 162, 164).
Wednesday Night Men
11/24
High score: David Cliff (734-268, 219, 247).
Others: Ken Ellsworth (706-214, 257, 235), Jim Galletta (695-213, 226, 256), Loren Burrows (658-236, 231, 181), Brian Salisbury (652-183, 235, 234), Matt Hogan (647-203, 194, 250), Gary Caprin (640-183, 254, 203), Jeff Gordon (637-232, 194, 211), Joe Stines (630-174, 234, 222), Mike Domicolo (629-247, 195, 187), Matt Gentile (623-205, 225, 193), Ted Buske (613-202, 192, 219), Wayne Myers (610-192, 183, 235), Bryan Durval (610-154, 255, 201), Craig Tyrrell (607-233, 212, 162), Paul Seeley (606-255, 180, 171).
Club 55
11/25
Men’s high score: Rick Penfield (598-257, 170, 171).
Other: Chris Marshall (506-194, 171, 141).
Women’s high score: Pat Whaley (468-127, 161, 180).
Others: Rose Rhinehart (235-145, 141, 139), Elaine Best (407-143, 130, 134).
Port City Seniors
11/29
High score: Bob Kosbob (634-201, 210, 223).
Others: Pat Strong (632-190, 244, 198), Glenn Bridges (622-188, 245, 189), Al Hare (610-213, 213, 184), Bob Brace (606-215, 200, 191), Paul Seeley (589-222, 188, 179), Rich Runner (581-179, 202, 200), Jim Bartholomew (575-191, 184, 200), Barry Stever (573-156, 214, 203), Kevin Murtha (570-160, 214, 196), Bill Kerfien (565-209, 171, 185), Mike Mahaney (560-181, 193, 186), Bob Holt (558-203, 174, 181), Joe Hart (555-181, 198, 176), Dan Hooge (543-148, 183, 212), Marv Lane (538-151, 200, 187), Joe DeSantis (538-169, 194, 175), Don Simpson (536-160, 174, 202), Jeff Lavery (525-184, 191, 150), Don Turner (524-152, 157, 215), Jeff Haskins (521-187, 191, 143), Richard Boutell (514-175, 161, 178), Bob Noyes (503-156, 199, 148).
Hall of Fame Lounge
11/29
High score: Kevin Goodale (712-208, 258, 248).
Others: Corey Galletta (665-231, 213, 221), Chuck Tabone (655-210, 199, 246), Jim Galletta (641-264, 197, 180), Sam Cimilluca (630-221, 232, 177).
