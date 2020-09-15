Brett DeGrenier, first baseman for the Oswego Blue All-Stars, scoops up a low throw to record the out against David Curry of Oswego White during Saturday’s Oswego Little League Majors Division All-Star Game at Lagoe Field. Curry had hit a ground ball to the shortstop. Oswego Blue won the game, 10-3, to complete a three-game sweep of the All-Star Series.