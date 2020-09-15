OSWEGO — It was a cool, sunny Saturday, interrupted occasionally by Blue thunder.
The Oswego Blue All-Stars belted out nine hits in a 10-3 triumph over Oswego White to complete a sweep of the three-game Oswego Little League Majors Division All-Star Series at Lagoe Field.
The thunder refers to the relentless hitting attack of Oswego Blue, which outscored Oswego White by a collective 33-13 over the three baseball games.
In Saturday’s contest, Oswego Blue was led by Noah Caroccio (single, triple, RBI), Adam Greene (single, double, 2 RBIs), Christian Thompson (2 singles, RBI), and Eddie Kuzawski (2 singles). Michael Kenyon ripped a run-scoring triple.
Oswego Blue received solid pitching from starter Brett DeGrenier and Kuzawski, who worked three innings each. They each recorded six strikeouts.
Oswego White was limited to four hits, two of them by David Curry. Isaac Krul had an RBI single, and Daniel Callen lined the other single.
Callen pitched for Oswego White, notching eight strikeouts.
Three of Oswego White’s hits came during their two-run first inning. Callen drilled a leadoff base hit to right field, and Curry’s single to left put runners at the corners. After Curry stole second base, Krul delivered an RBI single to right field. DeGrenier issued a walk to the next batter, but then regrouped to limit the damage. He got a strikeout, a groundout to first that scored a run, and a groundout to second. Oswego White held a 2-0 lead.
Oswego Blue answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Greene and Kuzawski each singled to start the inning. Greene later scored on an error, while Kuzawski was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on a wild pitch. With two outs, DeGrenier walked and came around to score when Kenyon sliced a triple to right field.
DeGrenier struck out all three batters he faced in the second inning, and Oswego Blue rode that momentum in the home half of the frame. Two walks and an error loaded the bases, and Thompson blooped a single to short left field to plate a run. Another run scored on a wild pitch, and Greene connected for a two-run double to left field. That gave Oswego Blue a 6-2 advantage.
Mikey Conzone’s RBI groundout delivered the final Oswego White run in the top of the third inning to make it 6-3.
Oswego Blue tacked on two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. In the fourth inning, Dom Stafford walked and Thompson singled, with Stafford scoring on errors. Thompson scored on a wild pitch.
In the fifth, Noah Caroccio drove in a run with a triple just inside the right-field line. He wound up scoring after an errant throw to bring the Oswego Blue margin to 10-3.
Kuzawski struck out the side in the top of the sixth inning to close out Oswego Blue’s dominating performance in the All-Star Series.
