OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity baseball team was limited to three hits in a 3-1 loss to visiting Syracuse on Wednesday.
Only six Buccaneers reached base in the game. Outside of the hits, two players walked and another was hit by a pitch.
“We’re still searching for our first win,” Oswego coach John Finch said. “Obviously it isn’t good enough.”
Devon Tonkin threw just seven pitches in the opening frame, retiring Syracuse on a fly out to left field and two grounders to the shortstop.
Oswego took that momentum to the bottom of the first inning and grabbed a 1-0 lead. Jack Spaulding reached on an error and Austin Carroll singled to left field. After a pitch got away from the catcher, Carroll took second base, while Spaulding was caught trying to take third.
Will Adkins slapped a single to right field, pushing Carroll to third. Carroll then scored on another pitch that got past Syracuse catcher, Aidan Murphy. Syracuse escaped further damage with a pair of strikeouts.
Syracuse started the second inning with a walk to Noah Kisselstein. Tonkin whiffed Hunter Kimie and got a fly out to left field from Colvin Atkinson. However, a single by Reagan Rifanburg pushed Kisselstein to second, and Colin Murphy hit an RBI double to center. Tonkin got out of the inning with another strikeout against Kevin Schmidt.
In the last of the second, Mike Douglas walked, stole second, and moved to third on a passed ball. Syracuse pitcher Atkinson stranded Douglas at third, though, with a fly out to center field, a strikeout, and a pop out to third base to end the inning.
Syracuse’s Pedro Marte started the third inning with a single. He stole a base and eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1. Tonkin stranded a runner on a second after a couple of pop outs and a fly out to left field.
After Atkinson retired the Bucs in order in the bottom of the third, Tonkin worked a scoreless fourth. He worked around a Colin Murphy single.
“I thought Devon did a nice job stepping up,” Finch said. “Even if I had kept (Devon) out there, we still only scored one run.”
The Bucs again went down in order in the home fourth.
Andrew Paura took over the Oswego pitching duties in the fifth inning. Syracuse added an insurance run on Aidan Murphy’s RBI single to left.
Douglas came in to pitch in the sixth inning, throwing a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts. However, Atkinson matched that effort, setting the Bucs down in order.
In the top of the seventh, Douglas got two more quick outs after allowing a single. Eli Livingston was thrown out at home to prevent another run crossing the plate for Syracuse.
In Oswego’s final at-bat, Billy Waterbury was hit by a pitch. Douglas popped out to shortstop. As Waterbury was getting back to the bag only a few steps away from first base, Livingston caught Waterbury off guard by throwing to first and doubling him off. Atkinson struck out Oswego’s last batter to end the game.
“We pitched well enough to give ourselves a chance,” Finch said. “But we didn’t hit … That stuff can be contagious one way or the other.”
Tonkin pitched four innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He walked one batter and struck out two. Paura, in his lone inning, allowed the third run on two hits. He walked one and struck out two.
In two scoreless innings, Douglas struck out three and gave up two hits.
With a tight schedule this week and only five pitchers on the roster, Finch added that he had to “mix and match” hurlers and keep their pitch counts down so they were all eligible for the upcoming games.
Carroll, Adkins, and Spaulding had singles for the Bucs.
Oswego (0-7) hosts rival Fulton today. The Red Raiders (3-3) are coming off two consecutive wins over Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.