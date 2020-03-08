OSWEGO — Christian Thompson and Luis Correa combined for 45 points as Oswego Bagelry defeated Good Guys Barber Shop 49-46 recently in Junior Division action in the Oswego Youth Basketball Association.
Thompson canned 24 points and Correa tossed in 21 for the winners. Peyton Valenzuela and Hassan Haji chipped in two points each.
For Good Guys, Lucas Parkhurst swished in 25 points and Brayden Terramiggi connected for 15 points. Completing the scoring were Julius Garabito (4) and Mario Garabito (2).
Oswego Bagelry had a 39-25 cushion going into the fourth quarter and barely held off a late surge by Good Guys.
MORE JUNIOR DIVISION
Oswego Allstate — 61
Burritt Motors — 40
Oswego Allstate outscored Burritt Motors 37-14 in the second half to prevail in this Junior Division matchup.
Eddie Kuzawski finished with 17 points for Allstate. Joining him in double figures were Isaac Cuyler (14) and Nolan Connors (10). Michael Holmes notched eight points, and Shawn Cloonan and Isaac Krul scored six each.
Aiden DeSantis paced Burritt Motors with 20 points, and Hunter Joseph scored 14. Adding two points apiece were Adrian Buskey, Jack Slobe, and Dominick Solazzo.
Fyzical Therapy — 25
Oscar Roofing — 24
Trailing 22-14 going into the fourth quarter, Fyzical Therapy stormed back to get the win. Noah Caroccio poured in 10 points and Brendan Tolley had eight points for the victors. Also contributing points were Toby Caroccio (4), Grady King (2), and Ethan King (1).
For Oscar Roofing, Zach Pittsley netted eight points, Reiyomar Colon scored seven, and Deatyne Westberry had three. Getting two points apiece were Justin Dunsmoor, Noah Irland, and Josiah Haskins.
SENIOR DIVISION
Amnesty Crossfit — 40
Oscar Roofing — 33
Connor Harvey exploded for 25 points to power Amnesty Crossfit. Adding to the total were Rayshawn Spicer (6), Ethan Alnutt (5), Tyler Dean (2), and Charlie Cherchio (2).
Troy Lilly topped Oscar Roofing with 20 points. He was followed by Anthony Burke (6), Danzario Oleyourryk (5), and Trent Izard (2).
Kirwan Law — 45
K-9 Grooming — 37
With Thomas Gfeller scoring 21 points and Adam Gfeller notching 13, Kirwan Law Office prevailed in this Senior Division game.
John Esberg had four points for Kirwan Law, Damien LeBeau scored three, and Keegan Finch and Jacob Price had two points each.
Camden Atkinson’s 18 points led K-9. Noah Bwalya tossed in nine points, Matthew Knox and Jack Donovan scored four each, and Jeremiah Senke had two points.
MAJOR DIVISION
Scriba Mini Storage — 43
G.S. Steamers — 37
Aiden Seinoski pumped in 15 points and Joseph Powers contributed eight points as Scriba Mini Storage prevailed. Austin Symborski had five points, and Gavin Mills and Ryan Symborski netted four each.
Bruce Broadwell scored nine points for G.S. Steamers. Canning six points apiece were Andres Colon, Andre Mendez, Antonio Mendez, and Blake Uribe. Josh McManus and Devon Mahoney chipped in two points each.
Warner PT — 44
Stone’s Candy — 35
Warner PT trailed 8-0 after one quarter of play but roared back to get the win. Scoring in double digits were Cody Vickery with 12, Chris Dempsey with 11, and Matthew Krul with 10. Completing the scoring were Jacob Vickery (7) and Jack Reynolds (4).
Leading Stone’s Candy were Caite Lilly with 13 points and Garrett Besaw with 10. M.J. Lilly had five points, Jack Syrell scored three, and Zachary DeMott and Carter Famoly had two each.
Warner PT — 61
Burke’s Home Center — 32
The duo of Chris Dempsey (24 points) and Cody Vickery (21 points) propelled Warner PT in this game. Jacob Vickery connected for seven points, and Jack Reynolds scored five. Tim Kirwan and Matthew Krul had two points each.
For Burke’s, Evan Caroccio scored 13 points and Eric Hyde and Ian Rogers followed with five each. Rounding out the scoring were Jared Yoder (4), Shawn Perras (2), Ethan Cedillo (2), and Josh Elia (1).
