All-Stars’ powerful offense scores 13 runs to end game in 4 innings
OSWEGO — For the second consecutive game, the Oswego 12-and-under All-Star team has mercy-ruled its opposing team in the District 8 Danny Cavallo baseball tournament.
The 12U squad defeated Mexico’s All-Stars 13-2 after four innings after a strong seven-run performance in the fourth inning.
Oswego, served as the away team, opened the scoring after Eddie Kuzawski beat out the throw on an infield single. Brett DeGrenier hit into an RBI groundout, scoring Kuzawski.
After a few walks from Oswego’s opening pitcher, Connor Kelly, both Anthony Farrell and Isaiah Freeman crossed home plate for Mexico, giving it an early 2-1 lead.
However, Freeman’s run was the last score Mexico got during the shortened contest. Oswego’s bats got to work in the second inning, with the first three batters reaching first base safely. Jack Wallace hit a single to left-center field, Aidan DeSantis earned a walk, and Rey Colon hit a single to left field.
Colon hit Wallace home, and an RBI groundout from Owen Bartlett scored DeSantis. Kuzawski’s second hit of the game, a triple, sent Colon home before Kuzawski scored on an RBI groundout from Luis Correa.
After Kelly walked the opening batter in the second, Kuzawski came on in relief. He allowed the first batter after an error, but struck out the next three batters, stranding runners on second and third base.
Gavin Guynn, continuing his “bam bam” ways, hit a deep triple to center field and eventually reached home on a stolen base after he was originally caught in a rundown.
The game-sealing fourth inning from Oswego saw 12 batters step up to the plate.
Kuzawski led off the inning with a double, followed by an RBI single from Correa. The next three batters all reached first base on a walk and eventually scored. DeSantis nailed a double that hit the Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers banner on the fence to win his team a pizza party. Four more runs crossed the plate before Lucas Warner came in for Mexico to close out the inning, throwing a strike out, and forced DeGrenier into a line out from the third baseman.
Back on the mound, Kuzawski recorded the opening strikeout but allowed a walk before DeGrenier closed the game with two strikeouts to secure the win.
Oswego (2-0) had a game scheduled against Fulton on Thursday. The 12U All-Stars’ final game of pool play is today against Baldwinsville.
Summary
Oswego
Hitting: Kuzawski had two singles, a double and a triple on top of three runs and two RBIs. Correa added a double with two RBIs and a run. DeGrenier had a single and run, and also reached first base on a walk. Kelly advanced to first base on two walks and also scored a run. Guynn nailed a triple, while also reaching on a walk, while tacking on two runs and an RBI. Wallace hit a single. While pinch running for Wallace, Hunter Joseph scored. DeSantis had a double, single and a walk, plus an RBI and two runs. Colon hit a single, knocked a run in and scored twice. Waters hit a single in his lone at bat.
Pitching: Kelly threw one inning, striking out one batter. He allowed two runs on three walks and a hit. Kuzawski, as a dual threat, pitched 2.1 innings and struck out six batters. He walked two batters and didn’t allow a run or a hit. DeGrenier handled the final two batters of the game with two strikeouts.
Mexico
Hitting: Freeman recorded Mexico’s lone hit, a single, while scoring a run as well. Farrell, Caleb Robert, Dylan Vecchio and Parker Stevens all reached on a walk. A.J. Closson advanced to first base on an error. Freeman and Farrell scored Mexico’s two runs.
Pitching: Robert started the game, throwing three innings, striking out two batters in the process. He allowed 10 runs on five walks and nine hits. Freeman recorded one out in the fourth, striking out two. He allowed three hits, a walk and three runs. Warner recorded the final two outs, striking out one batter.
