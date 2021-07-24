OSWEGO — Jack Wallace fired a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Gavin Guynn blasted a home run as the Oswego Little League 12-and-under All-Stars defeated Fulton 5-3 Thursday in baseball tournament action at Lagoe Field.
Oswego raised its pool-play record to 3-0 in the Danny Cavallo District 8 Tournament. The Oswego 12U All-Stars were scheduled to face Baldwinsville on Friday at Lagoe Field in their final pool-play contest.
The quarterfinals are Sunday and the semifinals are Tuesday, both to be hosted by Solvay Little League.
The Port City squad continued to have the look of a championship contender on Thursday, belting out nine hits in support of Wallace’s dominating performance on the mound.
Gavin Guynn homered and doubled to lead the offense. Eddie Kuzawski and Xavier Burdick each tripled, and Hunter Joseph (RBI) and Christian Thompson also smacked doubles. Luis Correa and Brett DeGrenier each tallied a single and an RBI, and Owen Bartlett also singled.
Wallace issued just one walk in a complete-game effort.
Oswego plated single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings for a 3-1 lead, and then tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth.
The Fulton sixth began with Tanner Ditton reaching on an error and Kash Stuber connecting for a long home run over the center-field fence, drawing the visitors to within 5-3 with the meat of the order still ahead. Wallace recovered nicely, striking out the next three batters. For the final out, Wallace came back from a 3-0 count to register the game-ending punchout.
Stuber homered and singled for Fulton, and Troy Phillips ripped a run-scoring single for his team’s only other hit.
On the mound for Fulton, Stuber was strong against the high-powered Oswego attack. He worked all five innings. Although he was reached for nine hits, he walked none and struck out six to keep Fulton in the game.
Oswego took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Guynn crushed a solo homer far beyond the center-field fence. The hosts made it 2-0 in the second after Burdick nailed a triple down the left-field line and scored on Mikey Waters’ RBI groundout to first base.
Fulton scratched for a run in the top of the fourth inning. Stuber beat out an infield hit, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on Phillips’ single through the middle. That made it 2-1.
With two outs to start the Oswego half of the fourth, Guynn drove a double to left-center field and scored when Joseph sliced a double inside the third-base line. The home team led 3-1 at that point.
Wallace struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the fifth, and Oswego’s momentum continued into the bottom of the frame. Thompson drilled a double over the left-fielder’s head, but got caught in a rundown between second and third and was tagged out. Bartlett followed with a base hit to center. He stole second and third, but Stuber got a strikeout for the second out of the inning. Correa then delivered in the clutch, smashing an RBI single to right field, moving all the way to third when the ball got past the outfielder. Correa then scored on a solid single to left by DeGrenier to give Oswego a 5-1 advantage.
Although Fulton got two runs in the sixth on Stuber’s homer, that was all it could manage against Wallace, leaving the final score at 5-3.
