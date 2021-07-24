OSWEGO — A hit. A base knock. A ripper. A hard shot. A deep bomb.
Whatever you want to call it, the Oswego 12-and-under All-Stars probably did it in the team’s 17-11 win over Baldwinsville on Friday at Lagoe Field in the District 8 Danny Cavallo Baseball Tournament.
The bats were flying for both teams. There was a combined 29 hits between Oswego and Baldwinsville. While Baldwinsville had the advantage, 16-13, in the hit column, two home runs from Gavin Guynn and another from Brett DeGrenier put the game out of reach.
Starting on the mound for Oswego was Eddie Kuzawski. He did allow a single from Alex Wellman, but he was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice that went to the short stop from Keegan Ewald.
Then the first rush of Oswego’s powerful offense got to work. Kuzawski got the party started on offense with a double down the third base line, followed by another double from Luis Correa, which knocked home Correa. DeGrenier hit a single and Connor Kelly reached on an error, which allowed Correa to score.
Gavin Guynn hit a deep three-run home run over the center-field fence to give Oswego a 5-0 lead. Baldwinsville’s starting pitcher, Colton Yerdon, recorded the next three outs, including two strikeouts.
However, Baldwinsville found an answer and then some. Thirteen batters stepped up to the plate in the inning, starting off with Charlie Roser, who reached on a walk. After that, Baldwinsville recorded three straight singles, and all three runners scored, including Roser beforehand. After Cole Parks reached first base after earning a walk, Yerdon hit an RBI double to center field. Two more singles to right field added a couple more runs for Baldwinsville.
Ewold flew out to right field for the first out of the inning, but Roser came back with another RBI single. Max Grems struck out and then Quinn Erwin hit a two-RBI single, giving Baldwinsville a 9-5 lead. He was caught stealing second to end the inning.
Oswego cut the deficit in half after Owen Bartlett started off the inning with a walk. He reached home on a passed ball after Luis Correa hit a single to left field. DeGrenier and Kelly both recorded singles before Guynn hit a deep single, knocking home Correa.
A groundout from Xavier Burdick ended the inning, with Guynn being thrown out at second base in the fielder’s choice.
DeGrenier came on in relief for Kuzawski and kept the Baldwinsville bats silent in the third inning. After allowing a single from Tommy Padalino, DeGrenier stranded runners at the corners after Yerdon hit a single with two stolen bases and Deangelo Mattiacio reached on a walk. Wellman flew out to right field to end the inning.
Yerdon matched DeGrenier’s performance, shutting out Oswego in the third frame, as well. A hard hit line drive to third base from Christian Thompson was caught, plus a strikeout from Jack Wallace and a deep hit to center field from Kuzawski was fielded.
Baldwinsville recorded its final two runs in the fourth inning, starting off with a single from Ewald. Roser hit him home with an RBI triple to deep center field. Roser was hit home after an RBI single from Erwin. DeGrenier, again, stranded runners on the corner after a strikeout and a groundout.
From there, it was all Oswego offense. The 12U All-Stars broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning. It all started with a dropped-third strike, and an error allowed Correa to reach first base. DeGrenier then launched a two-run home run over the left-field fence.
Four-straight batters had a hit following the home run, including a two-run RBI double from Aidan DeSantis, sending Guynn home to tie the game. Burdick hit DeSantis home on an RBI single. Kuzawski nailed an RBI double, and he eventually scored as well.
DeGrenier pitched another scoreless inning in the fifth. Behind the momentum, Oswego added on some more insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning. On the first pitch of the inning, Guynn – whose nickname is appropriately “Bam Bam” – hit his second long bomb of the game, a solo shot over the left-field fence.
DeSantis was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on an RBI single from Burdick. Burdick scored again on an error this time.
DeGrenier closed the game out in a one-two-three inning, including a strikeout, giving Oswego a perfect 4-0 record in pool play in the District 8 tournament.
SUMMARY
HITTING
Kuzawski had two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Correa added a single, a double, an RBI and three runs while also reaching on a walk and an error. DeGrenier nailed a two-run home run plus two singles. He recorded two RBIs and two runs, while also reaching on a walk. Kelly had two singles and two runs, and he reached first base on an error. Guynn had two home runs (a three-run and a solo shot) plus two singles. He finished the game with five RBIs and three runs scored. DeSantis had a double, two RBIs and two runs. Burdick had two singles, two RBIs and two runs. Bartlett safely reached first base on a walk while tacking on a run.
PITCHING
Kuzawski started on the mound for the Oswego 12U All-Stars, throwing two innings and striking out one batter. He allowed nine runs on nine hits, while walking two batters. DeGrenier closed out the final four innings, striking out four batters in the process. He allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs.
