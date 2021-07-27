OSWEGO — Baldwinsville scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel them to a 10-9 win over the Oswego 10-and-under All-Stars on Saturday in the District 8 Danny Cavallo Baseball Tournament.
Oswego finished its pool play with a final record of 2-2, after falling to Central Square on Friday, as well. The team, which earned the No. 5 seed for the 10U playoffs, had a game scheduled for Monday against fourth-seeded Geddes in the quarterfinals.
The Oswego All-Stars got the bats moving early, with a two-run inside-the-park home run from Johnny Stahl to deep left field. However, Oswego left a few runners on base after a pop out to Baldwinsville’s pitcher ended the inning.
Nolan Sweet used the momentum on the mound, notching three quick strikeouts to limit Baldwinsville’s offense. Oswego added another run from Shawn Baldwin after he crossed home plate on an error, but Baldwinsville had a breakout six-run second inning.
Baldwinsville started the inning with four consecutive hits. The first six batters reached first base, either by a hit or a walk. After a fly out to left field and the ensuing throw to second base to seal the double play, Oswego trailed 6-3. However, it couldn’t crawl back immediately after a one-two-three inning.
Oswego scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-6 lead. It all got started when Everett Farella earned a walk and then Easton Broadwell reached first base on a catcher’s inference. Stahl knocked home Farella. Connor Stepien also reached on a walk, and he eventually scored after Will Peterson hit an RBI single to the outfield.
Sweet limited Baldwinsville’s runs in the bottom of the fourth, throwing another three-strikeout inning while stranding runners on second and third base.
Farella came on in relief in the fifth inning, allowing a couple runs on two hits and a walk, tying the game at 8-8.
The All-Stars added one more run in the sixth following an RBI single from Sweet, which knocked in Carter Conaway, who pinch ran for Grady King.
Baldwinsville’s game-tying came on a passed ball. After, on a walk-off single, the team scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the inning with two outs, sealing the 10-9 victory to finish at a perfect 4-0 record in pool play.
