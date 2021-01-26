OSWEGO — Online registration is now open for Oswego Little League at www.oswegolittleleague.org.
To sign up, go to the website and click on the registration link.
There is no in-person registration planned at this time, but Oswego Little League officials will accommodate anyone who needs that. For details, write to Oswego Little League, P.O. Box 5466, Oswego, NY 13126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.