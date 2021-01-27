OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association has announced its Richard Pratt Memorial Sportsmanship Award recipients from the 2019-2020 season.
The players would have traditionally been honored at the 2020 Oswego Minor Hockey Association annual meeting in March, but with the issues specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, that meeting was canceled.
The 15 players were recently presented with their awards as selected by the coaches of their respective teams for the 2019-20 season.
These awards are given to one player from each full-season OMHA team for best displaying sportsmanship.
Recipients were Lilianna Baldwin, Aidan Calverase, Paiton Colucci, Matt Conzone, Jackson Duggan, Logan Duval, Carter Guynn, Sutter Lewin, Maddox Miller, Lucas Nelson, Ava Plyler, Amelia Rastley, Blake Reed, Connor Stepien, and Jameson Stepien.
