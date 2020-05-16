OSWEGO — Lukas Olsson of the baseball team has been named Oswego State’s Outstanding Senior Male Athlete for 2019-20.
Olsson helped lead the baseball team to the last three SUNY Athletic Conference championships and two NCAA Division III World Series appearances in his time wearing the green and gold.
The Bayport native has appeared in 113 contests for the Lakers, recording a .313 batting average and 109 hits in his career playing catcher. Olsson has scored 89 runs and stolen 12 bases, while knocking in 79 runs behind a .504 slugging percentage.
In 2019, Olsson had a breakout year, batting .329 with 35 runs scored and 41 RBIs that earned him first-team all-conference, a spot on the SUNYAC Championship All-Tournament Team, and All-Region honors for both ABCA/Rawlings and D3Baseball.com.
Olsson started the 2020 season on a tear, batting .429 with eight extra-base hits in his first nine contests for an .886 slugging percentage. The baseball team began 2020 at 6-3 with two of those setbacks to teams ranked inside the top 10 nationally.
The Outstanding Senior Athlete award is based on a senior’s entire Laker career and solely focused on individual athletic achievements at Oswego.
