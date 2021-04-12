The Onondaga High School League’s Oswego County Division has announced its boys basketball all-league awards.
Leading the all-league first team was Player of the Year Johnathan Dion of Phoenix.
Joining Dion on the first team were Kyle Dixon and Jack Smith of Hannibal, Blake Pugh of APW, and Trevor Cole of Pulaski.
Named to the second team were Hannibal’s Austin Calkins, Mexico’s Eric Hyde and Andre Burns, Phoenix’s Zach Ashby, and APW’s Wyatt Standard.
