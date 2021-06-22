Softball players from Oswego, Fulton, Mexico and Hannibal earned all-league honors following the 2021 season.
Oswego and Fulton are part of the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division, while Mexico and Hannibal are members of the Onondaga High School League Liberty 3 Division.
From the SCAC, Oswego’s Lily Mathews and Fulton’s Lydia Mirabito were named to the first team.
Fulton’s Natalie Frost and Riley Kempston earned second-team honors.
Brooke Seinoski, a pitcher for Oswego, was an honorable mention. Meadow Waterhouse and Gracie Dempsey, both from Fulton, also received honorable mentions.
From the OHSL, Kendall Cuyler (Mexico) was named to the first team.
Mexico’s Briana Urquhart and Melisa Button received second-team honors.
Hannibal’s Sandy Allen, Hannah Longley and Kiley Emmons were named honorable mentions.
Kylee Urquhart and Peyton Cory, both from Mexico, were honorable mention selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.