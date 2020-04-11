OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremony, which had been scheduled for May 1, has been postponed.
The event will be held next year in a joint ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 inductees.
The Buccaneer Boosters sponsor the hall of fame and the induction ceremony.
The 2020 induction class includes softball standout Jolene Todd (Class of 1993), baseball and football star Zach Eason (Class of 2006), golfer Will Weimer (Class of 1996), cross country and track great Kris Enwright (Class of 1999), and the Section III championship 1965 OHS boys cross country team.
