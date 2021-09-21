OSWEGO — The Oswego Figure Skating Club’s Learn to Skate program is starting for the fall, with Session 1 set to begin Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Pre-registration will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 at Crisafulli Rink.
The Learn to Skate program is for ages 3 and older. Free rental skates are available.
There is a cost for the program.
Learn to Skate USA memberships are required in order to attend classes. The one-time membership forms are available at the time of registration.
Session 1 runs from Oct. 6 through Dec. 29 at Crisafulli Rink.
For more information, see the Oswego Figure Skating Club’s Facebook page or check out the website at oswegofsc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.