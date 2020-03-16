OSWEGO — The Oswego Figure Skating Club cancelled its end-of-season show that was scheduled for this Sunday. The show will not be rescheduled.
Skaters and families can drop off their costumes and skate at the Crisafulli Rink this Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
For questions, contact Betsy at 315-402-4007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.