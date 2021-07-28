MONTICELLO — Robert Zayas, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, announced on Tuesday some updates to high school athletics for the 2021-2022 school year.
In his report to the NYSPHSAA Central Committee that met in Monticello this week, Zayas said there will be “no COVID restrictions at this time impacting interscholastic athletics,” meaning no masks and no guidelines on spectator attendance to games.
Fall sports can start practicing on Aug. 23. Oswego, Hannibal, Fulton and Mexico all have their fall seasons scheduled.
Oswego and Fulton’s first scheduled athletics contest is a golf match against each other on Aug. 27 at Oswego Country Club.
Mexico has a busy first day of games on Aug. 30 with JV girls soccer traveling to South Jefferson, while the varsity squad will host South Jefferson. The boys golf team has a match scheduled at Homer.
Hannibal’s athletics season is scheduled to start a little later. The first day of contests is set for Sept. 3 with a girls volleyball game vs. Bishop Ludden and a girls soccer game at Tully.
With no explicit restrictions, that also means all state championships will resume next year, Zayas added. Last year, the furthest any team could go was the sectional championship.
There are also other potential changes to some other rules, including the NYSPHSAA Amateur Rule, which will be discussed further in October, on the heels of the NCAA allowing athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.
