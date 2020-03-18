The New York State High School Softball Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed and moved to next year. A new date has not yet been determined.
Former Oswego High School softball coach Mike McCrobie is part of the Class of 2020 induction class. This year’s class will combine in a ceremony for next year’s class.
