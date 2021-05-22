OSWEGO — Max Novick of the men’s hockey team has been named as the Oswego State Outstanding Senior Male Athlete for the 2020-21 academic year.
Novick has earned all-conference honors in each of his three seasons for the Lakers. He was on the first team in each of the last two seasons and a third-team all-star in his rookie campaign.
On top of the conference recognition, Novick has been named a third-team American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-American in each of the past two seasons. Novick is one of only four players in the history of the program to have earned All-America honors twice.
The Lakers are 53-23-5 with Novick in the lineup and were national quarterfinalists in the 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament. In his career, the defenseman has 56 points on 14 goals and 42 assists with a plus-minus rating of plus-41 over his three seasons of action.
The Outstanding Senior Athlete awards are based on the seniors’ entire careers and are solely focused on their individual athletic achievements at Oswego State.
